The Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market is expected to grow by USD 1.02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period

02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period. Our report on commercial aviation crew management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for improved operational efficiency and increasing number of low-cost long-haul flights. In addition, the need for improved operational efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial aviation crew management systems market analysis include Type and Geography segments.



The commercial aviation crew management systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Core systems

• Additional systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the need for operational integrity as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aviation crew management systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial aviation crew management systems market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aviation crew management systems market sizing

• Commercial aviation crew management systems market forecast

• Commercial aviation crew management systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aviation crew management systems market vendors that include Airbus SE, AltexSoft Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitit Computer Services, IBS Software Pvt. Ltd., Information Systems Associates FZE, Sabre Corp., and The Boeing Co. Also, the commercial aviation crew management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

