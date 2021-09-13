BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.5%

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share on the Company’s common stock, representing an increase of $0.01 per share, or 4.5%, over the prior dividend payment. The dividend is payable October 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 24, 2021.



About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

60 Cutter Mill Road

Suite 303

Great Neck, New York 11021

Telephone (516) 466-3100

Telecopier (516) 466-3132

http://brtapartments.com