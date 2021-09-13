Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

Within the framework of its liquidity program, Befimmo reports on the purchase and sale of shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 6 September 2021 to 10 September 2021.
Click here for the press release :
Attachment
| Source: Befimmo SA Befimmo SA
Bruxelles, BELGIUM
Within the framework of its liquidity program, Befimmo reports on the purchase and sale of shares on Euronext Brussels during the period from 6 September 2021 to 10 September 2021.
Click here for the press release :
Attachment