Frost Radar™: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021

During 2020, new and improved cloud contact center offerings were already available in the region, igniting adoption among customers for years to come. The migration to the cloud accelerated across Latin America recently, and the contact center industry was no exception. The drastic variations in demand for several services during quarantine periods required flexible, scalable, and fast-to-implement solutions. The cloud was able to prove its value by providing those features in an agile and efficient manner, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity, including the ability to deploy work-at-home-agent models.In a field of dozens of contact center industry participants, The analyst is evaluating only full cloud contact center suite providers in Latin America. Besides voice-call routing in the cloud, these providers might have core competencies in other areas, including workforce optimization, workforce engagement management, and/or use of artificial Intelligence to enhance self-service channels and applications. This analysis has highlighted only top-tier providers that offered a multitenant or a multi-instance cloud contact center platform in Latin America by December 2020. Hosted and managed contact center services are not part of this analysis. Telco providers that offer cloud and hosted CC solutions are not included. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Author: Juan Gonzalez

