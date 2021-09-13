BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 13/09/2021
Regulated information

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES


Disclosure of trading in own shares on 8, 9 and 10 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES969500MOCLNQFNZN0D638 September 2021FR0000120503100,00036.2680155XPAR
BOUYGUES969500MOCLNQFNZN0D639 September 2021FR0000120503110,00036.33267018XPAR
BOUYGUES969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6310 September 2021FR000012050396,00036.01496177XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-13-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

13 September 2021