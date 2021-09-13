BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 13/09/2021
Regulated information
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 8, 9 and 10 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
- Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|8 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|36.2680155
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|9 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|110,000
|36.33267018
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|10 September 2021
|FR0000120503
|96,000
|36.01496177
|XPAR
- Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-13-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
