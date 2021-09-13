BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

English French

Paris, 13/09/2021

Regulated information



DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES





Disclosure of trading in own shares on 8, 9 and 10 September 2021

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 8 September 2021 FR0000120503 100,000 36.2680155 XPAR BOUYGUES 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 September 2021 FR0000120503 110,000 36.33267018 XPAR BOUYGUES 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 September 2021 FR0000120503 96,000 36.01496177 XPAR

Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

