Aunalytics to Present on Natural Language Interface Synthesis of SQL Database Queries at The 2021 European Conference on Machine Learning and Practice of Knowledge Discovery

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will present a new paper to be showcased at the ECML-PKDD 2021 Virtual Event , taking place online, September 13-17. During the event, David Cieslak, Chief Data Scientist for Aunalytics, will discuss the use of natural language interface synthesis of SQL database queries leveraging the company’s new NL2SQL System.



Natural language interface integration with database environments is a growing field that enables end users to interact with relational databases without technical database skills. These interfaces solve the problem of synthesizing SQL queries based on natural language input from the user. There are considerable research interests around the topic but there are few systems to date that are deployed on top of active enterprise data marts.

At ECML-PKDD 2021, Aunalytics will introduce the NL2SQL system and present on data simulations that provide adaptive feedback for continuous model advancement. The architecture of the NL2SQL is built on WikiSQL data and research conducted by the data science team at Aunalytics. The company supports multiple scenarios using a unique table expansion process. The data simulation and the feedback loop help the model continuously adjust to linguistic variation introduced by the domain specific knowledge.

“We are excited to explore this emerging area with the professionals attending ECML-PKDD 2021,” said David Cieslak, Chief Data Scientist, Aunalytics. “Advancements in natural language integration with today’s most widely deployed data marts is expected to improve business outcomes for financial institutions seeking next-level business intelligence.”

The ECML-PKDD 2021 event is the premier European machine learning and data mining conference, building upon more than 19 years of successful events and conferences held across Europe.

About Aunalytics

