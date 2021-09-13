Craig Hospital Awarded 10th Spinal Cord Injury Model Systems Grant

Englewood, Colo. , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Hospital , a world-renowned neurorehabilitation and research hospital for people who have sustained spinal cord and/or brain injuries was awarded a grant from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR) to serve as a Spinal Cord Injury Model Systems (SCIMS) center. Craig is one of only two centers in the U.S. that has been continuously funded as a SCIMS since 1974.

There are 14 SCI Model Systems throughout the U.S., making up the largest network of research centers devoted to SCI in the world. These centers collaborate on research and share knowledge and data that helps inform clinical treatment and rehabilitation. As part of the designation, centers must have a comprehensive clinical service delivery program for patients who have sustained SCI in addition to the research component.

“We are extremely proud to have received this competitive grant from the NIDILRR yet again, as it designates Craig as both a clinical and a research center of excellence,” said Candy Tefertiller, executive director of research and evaluation at Craig Hospital. “Our team recognizes the benefit of this grant every day, as we strive to translate our research findings to clinical care within our hospital, with the goal of improving the lives of our patients who have sustained SCI while also contributing knowledge to the greater field of SCI rehabilitation.”

The five-year, $2.4 million grant provides funding for Craig to conduct research that assesses the long-term outcomes of people who have sustained SCI by contributing data to the National SCI Model Systems database, which has been in existence since 1973, while also proposing and participating in collaborative research studies focused on improving outcomes for individuals who have sustained SCI.

Throughout the course of this grant cycle, Craig has identified a number of objectives, including investigating the efficacy of various approaches to improve upper extremity function and trunk stability among individuals after cervical SCI and the evaluation of oral health status among the U.S. SCI population. Craig will also contribute quality, reliable data to the national database.

# # #

About Craig Hospital

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned neurorehabilitation hospital and research center specialized in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a top 10 rehabilitation center by U.S. News & World Report for 31 consecutive years. Craig received the NDNQI® award in 2009, 2012 through 2015, and 2020 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 4th recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2020. The 2020 recognition ensures Magnet designation until the year 2025. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012 through 2016, 2018, and 2020, and was ranked in the top 150 places to work in healthcare by Becker's Healthcare in 2014. For more information, visit craighospital.org .