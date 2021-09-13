New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Italy Wealth Management - Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149347/?utm_source=GNW

This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets).



The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including equities, mutual funds, deposits and bonds.



Italy’s affluent segment (covering HNWs and mass affluents) accounted for just 15.1% of the total population and held 86.0% of the country’s total onshore liquid assets in 2020.The majority of the affluent segment holds their wealth in deposits and bonds, indicating their preference for safe-haven assets. Therefore, as the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic caused big downward shifts in the market performance of the country, the country’s affluent population did not incur huge losses due to their leaning quite heavily on safe haven assets. Nevertheless, a strong predicted retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, owing to an effective vaccine program which will raise investor confidence in the economic performance of the country. Further, the country’s savings and investments market is observing a growing preference for robo-advisory by the HNW investors.



Scope

- HNW individuals constituted only 0.42% of the total adult population of Italy in 2020.

- Discretionary mandates accounted for the highest proportion (34.4%) of total HNW portfolio composition in Italy in 2020.

- Deposits remain the most popular investment avenue for Italians indicating their preference for safe haven investment asset classes.

- In stark contrast to the investment preferences of other major wealth markets, equities accounted for the lowest share of the Italian retail investment portfolios in 2020.







