A surefire way to implement the President's COVID-19 mandate - Qare Inc.

Palo Alto, California, United States, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qare Inc., today announced the launch of ASGARD™, the first, comprehensive, cloud-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution that removes all barriers to safely return to work post-Covid-19. Using the AI software, all organizations, from large enterprises to small businesses and schools to health care providers, can fully verify, track and manage vaccinations to prevent, control and mitigate Covid-19 in the workplace. Employees of these institutions no longer need to fear Covid-19 and can now safely return to work and live life as it was meant to be.

Even with tremendous progress in vaccinations, an unbiased examination of the data will reveal that there is still much reason to fear in the here and now. There are more weekly infections now than at any other time since the start of the pandemic, excepting the peak period of Dec and Jan. As travel and mask restrictions are removed, newer and more deadly strains are popping up. Studies based on scientific research have shown that no amount of hygiene theater or workplace re-engineering can fully prevent the airborne transmission of Covid-19, particularly in indoor spaces. There is certainly a risk of contagion indoors and the valid concerns of workers about workplace safety is not being heard. Below citations are from just two of many such studies:

Qare Inc. saw this coming and put data/smarts to work. Our AI solution ASGARD™ automatically collects and processes consent-based employee health data from smart health cards to verify vaccination and track Covid-19 risk dynamically at each location with pinpoint accuracy. And prevention and control measures can be initiated in real-time with highly granular access control measures. Says Kate Beckett, an early Beta customer from a midsize business, "It's the new silver bullet, the next best thing since the vaccine. So now, we can be sure of an infection free work environment, instead of merely wishing or hoping for one".

Just as President Joe Biden is unveiling new vaccine mandates to combat Covid-19 and save lives, Qare Inc. has come up with the perfect new advanced AI solution to verify, track, monitor and manage vaccinations automatically with a touch-free workflow as well as intelligently control risks and mitigate vulnerabilities. However, this tool was not opportunely conceived overnight, but is a product of meticulous research and development for well over a year. Details on how companies big and small can access and deploy these silver bullets in the raging war against Covid-19 can be found at https://qare.ai

