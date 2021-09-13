New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) - Market and Sector Summary and Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149496/?utm_source=GNW

- The overall retail industry in UK is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2025 to reach GBP 394.4 bn.

- Food & Grocery is the dominating sector with GBP 168.5 bn in 2020 but Clothing & footwear is the fastest growing sector, which will grow at 6.1% CAGR between 2020-2025 to reach GBP 55.9 bn.

- Hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard discounters is the leading channel, but electrical and electronics specialists channel is expected to see the maximum growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 11.2% between 2020-2025 to reach GBP 6.5 bn.

- The UK retail industry is dominated by mass market players



