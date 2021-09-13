New Book: 'Welcome to the U.S.A.-You're Hired! A Guide for Foreign-Born People Seeking Jobs'

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betsy H. Cohen is pleased to announce the release of Welcome to the U.S.A.-You're Hired! A Guide for Foreign-Born People Seeking Jobs, published by Constead Press.

This book launches on Citizenship Day, Sept. 17, 2021, because having a job is the basis for individual and national economic success. The book demystifies the tactics necessary to find and land meaningful work so that the new American—and America—will thrive and succeed.

As thousands of new Americans take an oath to become U.S. citizens on Citizenship Day, Sept. 17, they do so with the goal of contributing to America. For foreign-born people in this country, finding work and succeeding in America organizations will allow them to take full advantage of the American Dream. This book, the only one of its kind, provides guidance on how to build and develop the American job search network, how to prepare for different interview types, how to discuss job offers and how to succeed in American organizations. The case studies and advice make this an engaging and informative guide.

In her role as Executive Director of the St. Louis Mosaic Project, a program of the World Trade Center-St. Louis within the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Betsy Cohen has helped hundreds of foreign-born job seekers network toward employment that matches their talent and expertise. This includes partners who accompany a relocated spouse, international students, immigrants who relocate to a new city in search of a better life, and refugees.

"Over the years, I found myself answering many of the same questions from foreign-born job seekers - from how to format a U.S. style resume, whether an Americanized name should be used, the importance of networking and how to overcome cultural workplace styles, and when to seek assistance from an immigration attorney. I posted advice on these topics on social media, and many immigrants asked that I put the information and tips in a book," said Cohen.

Welcome to the U.S.A.-You're Hired! is available on Amazon and other online retailers. Volume orders and more information are available at www.WelcomeYouAreHired.com.

Print ISBN: 978-1-7375453-0-9, softcover 6 x 9 inches, Publication Date Sept. 3, 2021

228 Pages $19.99

eBook ISBN: 978-1-7375453-1-6 $17.99

About the Author Betsy Cohen is the Executive Director of the St. Louis Mosaic Project, a program of the World Trade Center-St. Louis within the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. The organization's goal is to attract and retain international people to St. Louis for their skills and cultures.

Betsy has worked with hundreds of international students, relocating immigrants, international executives, and foreign-born work-authorized job seekers.

She holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Wellesley College.

Author Contact:

Betsy Cohen 314-283-7624

betsy@WelcomeYouAreHired.com

https://www.WelcomeYouAreHired.com

