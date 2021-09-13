Hachiko Inu - A Project With Excellent Ecosystem & Strong Pillars Of Strength

Cape Coral, Florida, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We all are well aware of the story of Hachiko, a Japanese Akita dog who is remembered for his remarkable loyalty to his owner. The project Hachiko Inu takes its inspiration from this legend and believes in building lifelong trust and loyalty with its holders and rewards them.



Hachiko Inu is a decentralized ERC-20 Cryptocurrency token.

5% of all transactions are distributed to holders. By holding the Hachiko Inu token in your wallet, you are constantly getting reflections from all transactions. The aim is to increase the price of this token to the maximum and bring in a use case that makes it a long-term project for its investors. So you just have to hold Hachiko Inu in your wallet, sit back and watch your balance grow over time.

There are a lot of other cryptocurrencies in the market with dog names, but the developers here wanted to stand out from the other project and not just become another Inu. Lately, we have seen many projects do rug pulls and the smart contract developers abandon their projects and run away with investor’s funds. Hachiko Inu was launched a few months back holding very well in the crypto space. $INU has come a long way and has proven it is not here for a one-day game or just another pump & dump token.

The team behind the Hachiko Inu is trustworthy and transparent to the community in all aspects. The developers Kosak Kos & Michal Borec are present in the Telegram and update the community from time to time. They plan to nurture this project for the long term. They have an attractive Tokenomics explained below.

TOKENOMICS:

* 51% Supply Burned

* 27% Of Total Supply Locked To Uniswap

* 12% Of Total Supple Will Be Used As Liquidity For Hachiko Swap.

* 10% will be burned at different stages to increase the price of existing tokens.

A very thoughtful roadmap is followed by Hachiko Inu and they have been efficiently completing their goals be it short term or long term. Listed in CoinMarketCap, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Azbit, Coinsbit, and MintMe!

For the long term, they plan to create this entire ecosystem mainly focused to benefit the investors and launching new tokens.

The three main pillars of Hachiko Inu:

* Hachiko Inu Swap

* NFTs

* Banking System

The highly skilled team of Hachiko Inu is working day & night, taking feedback, and building an exchange that brings its users great benefits.



They have successfully launched 50 NFTs and a new token $USA which will give strength to the founding token and will not devalue it over time. 0.5% from the new token and 25% profits from NFTs will be used to buy back $INU and burn it from the total supply, which will ultimately increase the price of Hachiko Inu.



They have created this series of USA NFTs which are available at the Opensea marketplace. Around 50 USA states are available, each state has unique graphics, and only one NFT is made and sold for each USA state. This ensures no one else will own the same USA state as you. The team has applied at the European Union Intellectual Property Office for industrial design protection for the USA NFTs. This registration will protect your rights as an owner over this electronic map of the USA, as well as the whole idea of the project. To further extend this project, 50 USA tokens were launched which you can buy as well. There are only 50 of them and that moves the price violently.



Hachiko Inu is the foundation stone of the whole ecosystem, they plan to bring in a banking system that connects the rest of the system and makes it stand apart from other cryptocurrencies. The developers envision using $INU not only for NFTs but for buying commodities with it and have a great utility.



With that said they have huge marketing planned for the entire ecosystem and capital to scale this cryptocurrency way beyond.



Hachiko Inu can be easily bought on Uniswap via metamask. More information can be found on the website.

Hachiko Inu

Website : http://www.hachikoinu.eu

Telegram : https://t.me/hachiko_inu

NFT Link: https://opensea.io/collection/usanfts



Media Contact:

Dave Ruiz

Dave@CryptoKidFinance.com

Source link