Support Latino Business & Community Allies Host Third Annual Support Latino Business day on September 14, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Support Latino Business (SLB), a nonprofit dedicated to championing Latino/x small businesses, hosts its third annual Support Latino Business Day tomorrow, Tuesday September 14, 2021. Purposely kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) one day early, Support Latino Business Day works to continue changing the narrative for Latinos in the U.S., highlighting the vital and often unsung contributors of our nation’s economy.



The Support Latino Business network has come together with mayors in cities across the country including: Austin, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Oakland, and Washington, D.C. to issue city proclamations in observance of Support Latino Business Day along with a community call-to-action to recognize, celebrate and support their local Latino/x businesses on September 14th and every day after.

“The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a long-time partner of Support Latino Business Day. We encourage you to support Latino and Latina owned businesses all year around including during Hispanic Heritage Month. The USHCC proudly represents the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, President & CEO, USHCC.

Latinos continue to launch businesses at faster rates than the national average across several industries, growing 34 percent over the last 10 years compared to just 1 percent for all other small businesses, according to the State of Latino Entrepreneurship 2020 research study from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

“You can find Latino-owned businesses in every sector. Supporting Latino-owned businesses requires intentionality so that together, we create a multi-faceted win for the Latino community and the U.S economy,” Jennifer Garcia, Latino Business Action Network COO.

Support Latino Business, with the help of donors and partners, launched the Support Latino Business Impact Fund in 2020 providing eight Latino/x-owned small businesses across the country with monetary grants to help fortify their businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, thanks to contributions from Univision, Team Friday, New Balance, and private donors, SLB is partnering with community organizations including We All Grow, Poderistas, The Teny, and Small Business Majority to launch three new grants to help Latino/x businesses continue to scale and thrive.

In addition to a national day of action on September 14, SLB works to offer additional tools and opportunities including an ever growing and comprehensive business directory of Latino/x-owned companies, a resource hub for entrepreneurs, and an Impact Fund providing grants to Latino/x small business owners.

As part of a larger mission, SLB partners will work to continue the National Support Latino Business Day momentum through the daily spotlighting of Latino/x businesses, the fostering of a growing business network, financial resources, mentorship and more.

Created for the community by the community, the Support Latino Business initiative is championed by a diverse group of partners including city Mayor offices, local chambers, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Majority, Univision, along with support from partner agencies Captura Group, The Twins PR, Team Friday and APC Collective. To become part of the Support Latino Business movement, visit http://www.supportlatino.biz/ and to find ways to participate in this Support Latino Business Day visit https://supportlatino.biz/slb-day-toolkit/.

About Support Latino Business

Support Latino Business is a national community-led initiative shining a light on the significant economic contributions Latino businesses make, the jobs they help create, and the positive impact they bring to all local communities and the U.S. economy. One of the nation’s most diverse networks of partners – including business leaders, owners, entrepreneurs, local activists, community organizations, elected officials, and corporate brands – come together to tell stories about the impact Latino/x businesses have today, and the endless possibilities they’ll be realizing tomorrow. For more information or to be a part of the Support Latino Business movement, visit: http://supportlatino.biz/.

