DenMat Holdings, LLC partners with Burkhart Dental Supply to offer OrthoClear® clear aligners to Burkhart’s customers throughout the United States.

Lompoc, CA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-quality dental products leader, DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), has partnered with Burkhart Dental Supply to offer OrthoClear® clear aligners to Burkhart’s customers throughout the United States.

“We are thrilled to bring our companies together in this partnership” states DenMat CEO, David Casper. “OrthoClear Aligners represent a high-quality, affordable clear aligner solution for clinicians throughout North America. Burkhart’s commitment to excellent customer service makes them an ideal partner to expand our reach and help more dentists expand their services in this high-growth area of dentistry.”

“As the demand for orthodontic solutions expands, so must our ability to meet and exceed our customers’ needs. We provide top solutions for everything a practice may need.” says Bill Sundheimer, Burkhart’s Director of Merchandise.

Effective September 20th, dentists in the U.S. can purchase an OrthoClear starter kit directly from their Burkhart Account Manager at a special, limited-time introductory price of $779. The starter kit includes a patient demonstration model, patient education materials, and a voucher to include with their Rx to DenMat’s Lab which covers 100% of the cost of a Basic OrthoClear case.

To learn more about OrthoClear, contact your local Burkhart Account Manager or Customer Service Representative at 1-800-562-8176.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat has been a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity® Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, and Flashlite® curing lights. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance and OrthoClear® the affordable clear aligner solution. Lear more at DenMat.com

About Burkhart:

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Burkhart Dental Supply has over 400 employees, ten regional divisions in eighteen locations, and three distribution centers. Founded by Dr. William Burkhart in 1888 as an addition to his dental practice, the company provides over $200 million a year in supplies, equipment and technology, service and repair, practice consulting and office planning and design to over 7,500 dentists.

