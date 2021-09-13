Ronin Gamez - Revolutionising The Gaming & NFT Ecosystem

Cape Coral, Florida, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain has come a long way in recent times, also being adopted by the gaming industry it solves many legacy problems for them. Decentralized gaming is an economy that brings a lot of transparency, stability, eliminating the possibility of any fraud and allowing the gamers to earn in-game. The game developers have now incorporated the technology of NFTs to allow their users to own their in-game assets. NFT gaming is focused on using native currencies for generating and collecting unique NFTs that can be used in-game for unique utility actions. It has got some huge potential. With blockchain and NFT the gamers are turning into investors.



The recently launched Ronin Gamez token brings a multi-player gaming and NFT ecosystem created to revolutionize the field of parimutuel betting through NFT Character battles. This is a system that involves two players, who wager money on the outcome of an NFT fight. Each NFT is tied to a coin. The coin that increases most in percentage, will win the fight.

Alex Lopez, the lead developer, co-founder, and creative director is one of Ronin’s first doxxed developers, was a part of a team that has won prestigious awards in the advertising industry, and well known for developing high-end visuals and profitable products that emphasize user interaction and experience, Gaming and art is a passion for Alex which he continuously grows through his visual design company “The Concept Art Factory” and will be focusing this passion into the Ronin Gaming Ecosystem. The team behind Ronin Gamez is very experienced in the space with them being associated with names like Disney+, EA Games, Apple, and Zynga to name a few, the sky's the limit. With such huge relationships, partnerships with industry veterans there is no reason for the developers to risk their entire careers, reputation, and friendship with people over a scam token.

Roninomics:



Ronin Gamez’s take on tokenomics is par excellence and they like to call it Roninomics for the investors. They started off with giving out Axie Infinity tokens as rewards to the holders of $RONINGMZ and 12% tax on buy & sell. But as we saw there were some exploits that have been happening to the reward tokens in general, they considered the feedback they got from the community and the AMA’s they have been doing to go ahead and remove $AXS rewards. This change makes them secure from the exploits. It's incredible of them to do it as they want to draw a parallel with Axie Infinity and Ronin Gamez is a project which can get as large as Axie Infinity with the things they bring on the table. So when they removed the reward token they also took down the taxes from 12% buy & Sell to 6% buy & Sell from which 2% is added to the liquidity pool and 4% to the marketing wallet. One of the important distinctions about the tax is it's temporary, once the platform goes live, the taxes will be removed in their entirety.

Games:



The concept of gaming has changed drastically over the decades from simple video games to PC, mobile, and console gaming. Over this, Blockchain technology has revolutionized the gaming space. By bringing in its “decentralized” nature, it has come up with an entirely new way of interacting with gamers. The global gaming market was valued at $162.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of over $295 billion by 2026.



Ronin Gamez is bringing video games that are created using the latest technology with Unreal and Unity Game Engines from hyper-casual to top tier AAA titles found on PC, console, and mobile platforms. They are making a play-to-earn gaming system that is intuitive and attractive for hardcore and casual gamers. Ronin Gamez aims to be a pioneer in bringing in new people who love video games and don't know about crypto.



It’s not only about the games they are making, it's more about the ecosystem that they are building. Currently, they are making a game called “Battle Of The Memes”, which will be a sole caliber weapon-based fighting game, there will be various meme characters across the crypto space like Dogecoin, King Doge & Karen to name a few. In addition to this Dev kits will be going out to the gaming companies so that they can put their games on this platform, that’s is the key differentiator between Ronin Gamez and the rest of the NFT Gaming market.

This is just the beginning of their roadmap that they have laid out, sitting at low market capital right now with the team working day night to take this to another level it could go to billions of dollars in market capital in the coming time. They have good marketing strategies to achieve their goals. Ronin Gamez recently got a tweet from Soulja Boy. With over 5.3 million followers of Soulja Boy, the reach of Ronin Gamez will be skyrocketing. They have an upcoming NFT collection and Ronin Swap and Ronin Stake in line to scale this to another level. For more information about Ronin Gamez join the active community on Telegram and check the website for more details.

