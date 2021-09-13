SECU Foundation Celebrates Groundbreaking for SECU DinoLab at NC Museum of Natural Sciences

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The preserved skeletons of two well-known dinosaur species acquired by the Friends of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences will soon have a new home at the SECU DinoLab! A groundbreaking ceremony held at the Museum’s Nature Research Center in downtown Raleigh kicked off the construction of the paleontology conservation lab for the Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit featuring a Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops. During the event, SECU Foundation announced its support for the initiative with a $2 million challenge grant to the Friends of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.



The Dueling Dinosaur fossils were found buried together in Montana, frozen in time as they battled for survival. They are among the most complete skeletons ever discovered of the two dinosaurs. The fossils will be professionally restored and conserved in the SECU DinoLab, a glass-walled laboratory to be located on the first floor of the Museum’s Nature Research Center adjacent to the SECU Daily Planet. Visitors will witness the gradual uncovering of the skeletal remains in real time with discovery details and interactive educational resources shared online and broadcast to the world.

Eric Dorfman, Director & CEO of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences shared his appreciation for SECU Foundation’s support. He said, “The NC Museum of Natural Sciences is proud to work with SECU Foundation for the Dueling Dinosaurs project. Through the Foundation, members of SECU have shown the power of the collective by supporting and participating in publicly accessible science and education. The Museum could not ask for a better neighbor.”

Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair, remarked, “SECU Foundation is no stranger to the innovative educational initiatives that have brought the Museum and our state to the forefront. The Foundation’s initial support for the Friends of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences came in 2009 with a $4 million grant for the iconic silver globe – the SECU Daily Planet, which opened in 2012. Like the SECU Daily Planet, the SECU DinoLab will provide exciting educational benefits as well as significant, positive economic impacts. Dueling Dinosaurs will be a new icon for our state and will undoubtedly expand interest in the field of paleontology for educators and students in North Carolina and beyond.”

“The SECU DinoLab will be a unique facility – a space allowing for research on one of the most important paleontological discoveries of our time, along with a laboratory specifically designed to allow researchers to share their results with audiences locally and worldwide,” remarked Jason Barron, Chair of the Friends of the NCMNS Board of Directors. “The Friends of the NC Museum of Natural Sciences is humbled by the honor of being a part of this one-of-a-kind experience, and profoundly grateful to SECU Foundation for making it all possible.”

