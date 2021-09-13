Proactive news headlines including Horizon Minerals, Firefinch, Salt Lake Potash and Piedmont Lithium

Sydney, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) continued progressing a consolidated feasibility study in FY2021 with the aim of generating an initial 5-year mine plan to underpin the construction of a stand-alone processing plant at Boorara near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has been included in the prestigious Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF, which invests in equity securities issued by global producers of gold and silver with predominantly a medium and small market capitalisation. Click here

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (AIM:SO4, ASX:SO4, OTC:WHELF, LSE:SO4) has appointed highly experienced mining executive Isak Buitendag as new CEO as it moves to progress its flagship Lake Way Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Western Australia. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) and Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) have confirmed the potential for a significant resource expansion at the newly acquired North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Québec, Canada. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has highlighted the online publication of a preclinical study investigating the anti-inflammatory and arthritic disease-modifying effects of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) in the mouse model of the alphavirus chikungunga (CHIKV) induced arthralgia in scientific peer-review journal, PLoS ONE. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has secured two new purchase orders (POs) with a combined value of CHF230,000 (~A$337,577) in a move that will broaden its European market presence. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) made strong progress during the half-year ending June 30, 2021, driving exploration at its Rockford Project on Western Australia’s Fraser Range. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia to re-establish and extend the existing Lower Portal underground adit for underground exploration drilling. Click here

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has tested its heavy rare earth ore sorting system on the largest orebody at Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project pilot plant in northern Western Australia. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has delivered some of the highest-grade results received to date from drilling at VC-07 East nickel-copper deposit of the Andover Project in Western Australia. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has received assays from three reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at DB2 target of Delta Blues Prospect within WA’s Fraser Range returning sulphide intercepts with anomalous copper and gold. Click here

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has received further high-grade drilling results highlighting the scope for gold inventory growth at Zoroastrian deposit within the Bardoc Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is making excellent progress at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia's north-eastern Goldfields. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) continues to grow confidence in the potential of the flagship Cue Project in Western Australia to deliver a plus 1-million-ounce resource with further broad, near-surface high-grade gold returned from new discovery opportunities. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) will sell TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) 100% of its Mt Ida Gold Pty Ltd. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has spudded Leo #3, the third well in the Leo drilling campaign at Thorsby in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has increased the total strike length held at the Gidji Joint Venture Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields to 15 kilometres after being granted several key tenements. Click here

