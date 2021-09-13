Eclipse Senior Living Celebrates National Assisted Living Week

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is Healthy Aging Month at Eclipse Senior Living. As part of the month-long celebration, Eclipse’s communities will be participating in National Assisted Living Week (September 12 – September 18), holding a Fall Prevention Awareness Week (September 20 – September 24) and helping people learn how seniors, no matter their age or health, can benefit from the positive mental and physical environment senior living communities can provide.



“Eclipse is committed to enriching the lives of residents and helping them stay active and enjoy every day – from creating unique activities and experiences to helping seniors live out their dreams,” said Kai Hsiao, Eclipse CEO. “September presents an opportunity to celebrate our residents and team members and encourage families to learn more about the benefits of assisted living communities for aging loved ones.”

National Assisted Living Week will take place September 12 to 18. Presented by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), the week is an opportunity for Eclipse’s communities to celebrate the residents they serve, as well as help educate members of the public about the important aspects of long-term care.

The theme for this year’s National Assisted Living week is “Compassion, Community, Caring” and through a variety of activities and events at each community, Eclipse residents and team members will focus on honoring and celebrating their resilience despite the challenges of the pandemic. Some celebrations will include:

Associate awards voted on by residents

Spirit weeks

Trivia and game nights

Talent and comedy shows

Petting zoos and animal visits

Grandparents Day (September 12) car parades and brag boards

Eclipse communities will also host a Fall Prevention Awareness Week from September 20 to 24. The awareness week is part of Eclipse’s Walking Tall Fall Prevention program specifically designed to improve safe mobility around communities and help residents live as safely and independently as possible.

To help others learn about healthy aging and the benefits of senior living, Eclipse’s Why Senior Living video series features residents and their adult children sharing their insights and experiences with senior living. The videos can be viewed at www.elmcroft.com/whyseniorliving and www.embarkseniorliving.com/whyseniorliving.