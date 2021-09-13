UPDATE – Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Names Winners of the 2021 Top HR Products Awards

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, in concert with the experts at Human Resource Executive® magazine, today announced the winners of the Top HR Products of the Year Awards. The annual competition spotlights groundbreaking new solutions, taking into consideration overall product innovation, the value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for users and ability to deliver as promised.



In alphabetical order by company name, the following 13 solutions have been named this year’s winners:

ADP: DataCloud Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

ADP accelerates organizations’ DEI efforts via insights, benchmarks and research-based best practices to drive action. Features include Turnkey Story-Based Insights, which surface DEI trends across the organization by monitoring for glass-ceiling effects and bias in recruiting funnels; DEI Benchmarking, in-line DEI benchmarks based on the 30 million-plus employees that ADP pays each month; Proactive Recommendations and Best Practices, which identify pay gaps based on gender and race/ethnicity, quantify the cost of closing the gaps and provide tailored action plans; Embedded DEI Nudges in HCM Workflows, which provide managers DEI insight in the flow of work to drive scalable action; and Research-based surveys, which offer psychometrically-validated questions to evaluate DEI concepts.

Gem: Diversity Recruiting Insights

Gem’s Diversity Recruiting Insights empower businesses to improve their recruiting strategy with diversity and inclusivity in mind, offering end-to-end visibility into how candidates across different representations and backgrounds are impacted throughout the recruiting journey. With robust top-of-funnel reporting, recruiting teams can discover and adjust their sourcing strategy toward building diverse talent pools. Hiring teams can then visualize every step of the process to uncover biases and identify opportunities to reduce bottlenecks and drop-offs from underrepresented groups. Organizations can leverage real-time data to build a more diverse workforce with the tool.

HireVue: Builder

HireVue Builder scales structured interviewing and automates the creation of interviews with job-specific validated questions and candidate rating guidelines that support better, fairer hiring decisions. The question library, designed by the company’s team of industry-leading I/O psychologists, is pre-mapped to competencies to provide a more equitable interview experience for candidates. The skills and competencies flow through to the interview evaluation to reinforce consistency and reduce unconscious bias. HireVue Builder can also support an organization’s custom interview content alongside the HireVue library, providing companies with an easy, systematic way to evaluate all job roles and levels.

iCIMS: Video Studio

iCIMS Video Studio transforms the talent experience by showcasing an authentic employee brand through employee-generated videos that transform culture from a buzzword into a competitive advantage on career sites, job descriptions, recruiting marketing campaigns and direct communication throughout the hiring and onboarding experience. The solution enables HR and talent teams to produce custom-branded video content in 100-plus languages—without the cost of a production studio—with intuitive, professional editing, integrated social publishing, custom templates and real-time analytics dashboards.

Jobvite: Zero-Click Intelligent Sourcing

Talemetry by Jobvite improves recruiter speed and efficiency with intelligent automation. Zero-Click Intelligent Sourcing leverages proprietary, AI-powered candidate matching and requires zero manual effort, saving recruiters valuable time. When a job requisition opens, Talemetry identifies top prospects in the CRM based on job description requirements and suggests candidates that match previous hires for similar positions. It can also auto-balance the target list to meet DEI objectives. Communications are auto-generated to prospects, inviting them to apply. The result is more time for recruiters to engage with applicants.

Paradox: Experience Assistant

Imagine a world where the career site instantly evolved as each candidate’s journey evolved—transforming with every conversation to give people exactly what they need, right when they need it, without having to search for it. No more navigating between pages. No more logins or portals. No more frustrating experiences. Experience Assistant—the newest skill of Paradox’s conversational recruiting assistant, Olivia—transforms how candidates interact with the career site. It automatically brings the most relevant content—videos, blog posts, news, jobs and more—to each candidate’s fingertips, all through the elegance of a fast, easy conversation.

Paycom: Beti

Beti further automates and streamlines the payroll process by empowering employees to do their own payroll. And why not? They already manage their timecards, benefits, expenses and vacation requests. Now with Beti, employees can do their payroll too. Beti identifies errors and guides employees to resolve them before payroll submission, resulting in improved data accuracy, reduced employer liability, increased process oversight and unparalleled employee insight into their pay. Beti puts payroll in the hands of people.

Paychex: Paychex Pre-Check

According to the American Payroll Association, nearly half of employees today would leave their current employer after two payroll errors. In addition, more than a third have paid a personal bill late due to a payroll error, the Workforce Institute reports. Payroll is the foundation of the employer-employee relationship, and payroll errors put that at risk. Paychex Pre-Check gives all employees the opportunity to preview their paycheck and confirm its accuracy before payday. This self-review of the gross-to-net paystub is initiated through Paychex Flex, the company’s SaaS-based HR software solution. Employees can either acknowledge that their pay amount is correct or report an error through the application. This can be done using any device, including smartphone and voice assistants.

SAP: SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone

SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone enables organizations to provide each employee with an intuitive, personalized digital workplace to optimize the employee experience. Thanks to convenient access to relevant business applications, information, learning, collaboration tools, processes, guided experiences and more, employees are empowered to be productive anywhere. The solution also centralizes employee communications, ensuring people are informed, connected and focused on what matters most.



ServiceNow: Employee Journey Management

In the era of hybrid work, choice and flexibility have become essential for delivering a more meaningful work experience. Employees now require connected, enterprise experiences to navigate their personal and professional cross-departmental journeys so they can continue to remain productive and engaged from anywhere. ServiceNow Employee Journey Management, a new package of enterprise-wide workflow capabilities focused on improving manager and employee experiences as they navigate the moments that matter most in their work lives, helps deliver personalized action plans for moments such as return to the workplace, onboarding and transfers, all while providing relevant learning experiences in the flow of work and capturing in-moment employee feedback.

Survale: Talent Feedback Platform

The Survale Talent Feedback Platform is purpose-built to automatically gather and interpret talent feedback from hello to hire to retire. Survale’s core modules—candidateX, onboardX and employ—work together to form a single platform that combines talent feedback with operational data to give organizations a full view of how their people, processes and technologies affect job seekers, new hires and employees. Survale’s analytics enable talent leaders to optimize all talent-facing programs and leverage positive sentiment into stronger employer brands, more employee referrals and better performance.

UKG: Pro Coaching and Development

Organizations are facing a new world of work, and the technology they use must evolve to meet those shifts. The UKG Life-Work Technology approach to designing solutions in service of people inspires and empowers them to thrive both in life and at work. The organization’s new talent solution, UKG Pro Coaching and Development, enables people and organizations to achieve true growth and resilience with AI-powered conversational analysis that factors in people’s needs and emotions. These unique capabilities, combined with ongoing feedback, improve coaching for leaders and boost engagement and trust.

Workday: VIBE Index

Workday’s VIBE Index is a comprehensive belonging and diversity index that enables organizations to measure and compare belonging, diversity and inclusion for parity and equity. Workday developed VIBE (Value Inclusion, Belonging, and Equity) as a unique methodology and approach to creating a great place to work for all. With VIBE Index, organizations can uniquely measure relative performance and outcomes of their efforts across talent acquisition, talent development, leadership development, employee experience and workplace culture to deliver a heat map that identifies the highest opportunity for positive change, as well as a VIBE Index score for overall workplace equity.

