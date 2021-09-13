OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Summarizes the Interview on 8th September 2021 Conducted by Jonathan Burbank with ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focussed on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. As part of the fulfilment of its strategy, ILUS is currently working on acquisitions in the US and Europe, updating its Share Structure, working on several initiatives within its existing acquisitions and on the development and certification of new complementary technologies. Recently, ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, sat down with Jonathan Burbank for a live stream interview which is currently available for viewing on YouTube. In this interview, John-Paul Backwell answered questions on the latest developments at ILUS as well as its upcoming plans, with the details revealed in this interview briefly summarized below, followed by the viewing link to the interview itself.



When asked about the total number of initiatives that ILUS is working on, with initiatives being summarized as acquisitions and new projects or partnerships, John-Paul Backwell confirmed that ILUS is currently working on more than 20 initiatives.

As part of the initiatives, the company currently has 10 acquisitions in its pipeline within the US, Europe, and the Middle East. These potential acquisitions are at various stages of exploration and due diligence, which has led to a strong deal flow. For a mergers and acquisitions company, deal flow is highly critical, especially as some of these deals can take time to complete their cycle, with some deals not passing through their respective due diligence stages. ILUS has a solid pipeline of deals which closely align with its strategy; therefore, the company does expect to close most of its targeted deals. Of the 10 acquisitions in the pipeline, ILUS is in the final stages of due diligence and purchasing negotiations for 4 potential acquisitions in the US. Two of these acquisitions have provisionally agreed purchase offers in place. In Europe, ILUS has agreed a deal in principle for a large acquisition which will enable large scale manufacturing capability and is linked to a possible large manufacturing contract. Regarding this deal, the company is now going through the required governmental administrative procedures, some of which were delayed by the recent August vacation in the region. With business now resuming as normal within the region, ILUS hopes to complete this deal very soon. Further acquisition discussions are taking place with companies in the UK and Middle East, with these targeted acquisitions all generating consistent revenue and as with the US acquisitions, they hold significant growth potential and strategic value for the company.

ILUS confirmed that it is also currently working on more than 10 new partnerships and projects. Some of the partnerships are as follows:

Milanion autonomous firefighting vehicle partnership where the vehicle development is ongoing, and a prototype is being tested.

Takeleap Virtual Reality training platform where the software development for Fire Extinguisher Training and CPR training is complete and as a first step towards sales, BCD Fire has recently hired a new salesperson to promote and sell this technology in Dubai.

The firefighting drone partnership, whereby the large firefighting drone has the capacity to carry up to 1 ton of weight. This technology is currently undergoing proof of concept testing in Europe.

Reconnaissance drones for firefighting situational awareness and asset maintenance surveillance. ILUS is currently exploring two potential partnerships for this technology.

Partnership on a US developed intelligent emergency response communication platform with connected building technology, which enables first responders to arrive on scene quicker and operate more efficiently on arrival.

Some of the projects include:

The development of a comprehensive E-Raptor range of all-electric commercial utility vehicles (UTV’s) to complement the existing E-Raptor 6x6 UTV which is the world’s first and only 6-wheeled electric UTV. The range will include an electric 4x4 UTV in flatbed and dump-bed format and a 4-seater road legal commercial passenger vehicle for event safety and last mile transportation.

The testing and certification of ILUS’ fixed water mist systems for kitchen fires and battery fires. ILUS is already in discussions with large companies utilizing battery powered technology for the deployment of its unique water mist firefighting technology to rapidly suppress and extinguish battery compartment fires in passenger vehicles, public transportation, and energy storage facilities.

Obtaining of the A license for ILUS acquisition, BCD Fire, which will enable the company to install and maintain fire systems in multiple buildings simultaneously, with no restriction on the number of floors per building in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Under current licensing, BCD Fire can only install these systems in certain buildings through a sub-contractor and despite this, it has already been awarded large contracts since being acquired by ILUS, including the contract for the world’s tallest office tower, Burj 2020. With the A license in place, BCD Fire will be one of only a handful of companies in the UAE which can perform installation and maintenance of fire systems in all buildings, regardless of size and complexity.

The research, testing, and procurement of a comprehensive range of wildland firefighting equipment and turnout gear to be on sale in the US this year, through an upcoming US acquisition.

The ILUS research, development and manufacturing facility in Dubai is in the process of completing its ISO9001 Quality Assurance Certification.

The research and development of wearable technology for firefighters which will integrate the backbone of existing virtual reality technology and monitoring sensors to provide firefighters with on-scene monitoring capability including incident command communications, heat stress monitoring, oxygen level monitoring, chemical and particulate monitoring, ECG technology to monitor for cardiac events, navigation guidance etc.

The ILUS strategy in the US is to acquire new technology which complements its existing technology and its global rollout strategy. The company will also acquire a route to market and local market knowledge. Mr. Backwell explained that having originally sought to establish new distribution centres and a new manufacturing facility in the US, ILUS is currently in the process of acquiring a profitable distribution centre with a comprehensive range of existing products, exclusive distribution agreements already in place, servicing and maintenance revenue already being generated, a clear route to market in place and an existing experienced team. The company is also acquiring its planned US manufacturing capability for its existing firefighting vehicle and pump technology through two more US acquisitions which are currently underway. Beyond this, ILUS is assessing the acquisition of a fixed fire system and fire protection company which has the technical capability to install ILUS’ fixed water mist systems for kitchens, battery compartments, engine compartments etc. This company already has prominent contracts in place for the installation and maintenance of kitchen hood fire systems within their local region of the US.

ILUS has made several new hires in addition to those indicated in press releases. These new hires form part of the administrative, engineering, operations, marketing, and sales teams. The company is in the process of hiring additional US sales and marketing resources in preparation for upcoming acquisitions.

Finally, ILUS confirmed that it hopes to complete the first phase of its anticipated Share Structure update this week.

The link to the interview can be found here: https://youtu.be/BI9t571C0Gc

