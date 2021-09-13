NETA Announces Industry Alliance Partner Program

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce the new Industry Alliance Partner Program. Through this initiative, participating companies can obtain NETA’s Industry Alliance classification, enjoy exclusive access to NETA events and working committee activities, and unlock discounted pricing.



The goal of the NETA Industry Alliance Partner Program is to foster closer ties and strategic cooperation between NETA and sectors of the electrical power systems industry closely related to electrical testing services The Industry Alliance classification is open to electrical contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), utilities, training organizations, and more. It is also open to companies seeking NETA Accreditation in the future.

“The Industry Alliance Partnership Program strengthens NETA’s overall mission to lead the electrical power systems testing and maintenance industry,” says Jim Cialdea, Chair of the NETA Alliance Program Committee. “There is so much value in the inclusion of related sectors to the work our members and committees and we are excited to welcome these companies to partner with NETA and make a difference.”

Program benefits for Industry Alliance Partner companies include professional development opportunities through participation in select NETA meetings and committee activities; discounts for publications, training and PowerTest conference attendance; and opportunities to contribute press releases to the NETA website and social media channels.

Interested organizations can learn more about the NETA Industry Alliance Partnership Program and the application process at: https://www.netaworld.org/alliance-partnership-programs/industry-alliance-partners

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.