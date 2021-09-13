Global Passenger Information Systems Market to Reach $47.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032446/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$30.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR

- The Passenger Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Advantech

Alstom

Cisco

Cubic

Dysten

Hitachi

Huawei

ICON Multimedia

Indra

LANCom

Lunetta

Mitsubishi Electric

Passio Technologies

r2p

Siemens

Simpleway

ST Engineering

Teleste

Televic

Thales

Wabtec







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032446/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032446/?utm_source=GNW



