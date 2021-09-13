LAWSUIT FILED: KATAPULT HOLDINGS Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) for potential securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/kplt.



What is this all about?

Before the market opened on August 10, 2021, Katapult Holdings announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA down 70.4% and 64.8% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2020. Katapult Holdings also pulled its financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just weeks after having provided guidance to the market shortly after it began trading following a de-SPAC transaction.

On this news, shares of Katapult stock fell 50% in intraday trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Katapult stock between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 26, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com