Associa N.N. Jaeschke Names Eli Crenshaw as Branch President

San Diego, CA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. , is proud to announce Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS®, as its new branch president.

Mr. Crenshaw joined the Associa family in 2007 and has served as a valued member of Associa’s western region leadership team since 2010. During his 14-year career at Associa, he has served in multiple capacities across the organization in three separate branch offices, playing a critical role in their client growth and retention, operations, and employee education and training initiatives.

“We are proud to welcome Eli back to San Diego where he originally began his journey with Associa,” stated Jon Hunter, Associa chief operating officer. “As a long-time Associa family member, Eli has demonstrated a commitment to our core values and company pillars that have made him an ideal leader in our organization. We are excited to see where his creative problem solving, extensive industry experience, and his positive management style take N.N. Jaeschke in the future.”

Mr. Crenshaw holds the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

