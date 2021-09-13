Home Franchise Concepts, a JM Family Enterprises Subsidiary, Adds Two Maids & A Mop to its Family of Brands

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, has acquired Two Maids & A Mop, one of the fastest growing franchised cleaning companies in the country serving 80 markets across the U.S.

Designed to provide flexibility for their customers, Two Maids & A Mop offers a variety of cleaning packages to meet the demands of any homeowner, from recurring cleanings to a one-time deep clean and more. This acquisition will provide the company with additional resources such as expanded operations, technology and marketing support to continue to grow its reach while surpassing customer expectations. It will be the seventh business in the HFC family of brands, joining Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up.

“JM Family and Home Franchise Concepts are focused on building upon the existing momentum surrounding this invigorating brand. With the great team they already have in place, we are bullish about our future endeavors together,” said Scott Barrett, senior vice president at JM Family and president of HFC. “A home cleaning service brand aligns perfectly with HFC’s existing position as one of the world’s largest franchising systems in home improvement goods and services. We believe the HFC family will benefit from the addition of Two Maids & A Mop, and that our knowledge in the franchising space will empower the team to grow while supporting its existing franchise network.”

In adding Two Maids & A Mop to JM Family’s portfolio, the company's leadership will strategically leverage the strong culture and core competencies developed over its 50-year history working directly with the franchise model.

“There is great synergy between our companies,” said Brent Burns, CEO, JM Family. “JM Family is in the business of helping other companies succeed, and our goal is to utilize our combined talents to ensure continued success and growth for the franchisees.”

The Two Maids & A Mop story began inside a 250-square-foot office in Pensacola, Florida in 2003. Two years later, the business began to grow, opening two additional stores along the gulf coast of Florida. The company now has 91 franchisee locations and serves nearly 500 customers across 80 markets daily. Ron Holt, founder and owner of Two Maids & A Mop since its origins, will be stepping down to embark on a new enterprise. Paul Ebert, the company’s President, will continue leading day-to-day operations and report to Barrett. Ebert joined the company in 2019, serving first as the CFO before becoming the President of Franchising.

"My vision has always been to disrupt the residential cleaning industry by offering a remarkable experience to both customers and employees,” Holt said. “The legacy behind JM Family and HFC is impressive and built on a similar experience-based foundation. JM Family and HFC believe that trust is the most important factor for a business' long-term success, and I am excited to see the Two Maids & A Mop brand flourish with its new partner."

Two Maids & A Mop has earned a number of industry accolades, including being ranked on the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and named 2020's fastest-growing cleaning company in America by Inc. Magazine.

"Ron Holt has built an incredible brand at Two Maids and A Mop and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue his legacy,” Ebert said. “I know these are big shoes to fill but I am confident that with the leadership team in place and the support of Home Franchise Concepts and JM Family we will continue to be the fastest growing, most innovative, residential cleaning company in America.”

DLA Piper LLP served as the legal advisor and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to JM Family. Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Two Maids & a Mop.

About Two Maids & A Mop™

Two Maids & A Mop™ is a residential cleaning franchise headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The first location opened its doors 17 years ago in Pensacola, Florida, and currently serves 80+ markets across the United States. The residential cleaning service was named to the 2019 and 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 lists and ranked #11 on Entrepreneur’s Top 100 New Franchises list in 2018. In 2016, Inc. Magazine named Two Maids & A Mop™ the fastest growing cleaning company in America. The company landed on Inc.’s list of 10 Franchises That Swept the Nation in 2015.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® (HFC) is one of the world’s largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space and among the world’s largest franchise businesses. HFC’s six brands, including Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up® and Bath Tune-Up™ are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,100 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. HFC is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, DataScan and Home Franchise Concepts. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

