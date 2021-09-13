Direct Selling News Names Shelley Rojas Chief Brand Officer and Publisher

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Selling News, the channel's daily resource for breaking global news, emerging trends, executive education and powerful stories, recently announced that Shelley Rojas has been named Chief Brand Officer and Publisher for the venerable publication.

Rojas is a long-time veteran of the brand, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Publications. In fact, she has been involved in DSN working at its sister company, SUCCESS Partners, for 20 years.

"Shelley has been an integral part of DSN's success from the very beginning," explains Stuart Johnson, Founder and CEO. "Her creative insights, leadership abilities, dedication and professionalism have always been key ingredients in our 'secret sauce.' Shelley has crafted a unique vision and voice for the brand. I can't wait to see how DSN will grow and evolve under her tutelage."

The appointment of Rojas ensures DSN will continue to bring direct selling executives the news, insights and stories they need on the platforms they use most, bringing an expanded, robust digital and multi-media component to the brand's coverage.

As Johnson explains, "Shelley is the perfect fit for this position. She has led the rebranding of DSN for the past nine months—and, as a result, we have launched a sleeker, more intuitive new website and new exclusive content including two podcasts. Our weekly emails and social media presence have also been revamped. Shelley's influence has been game changing for the brand."

In her role as DSN's Publisher and CBO, Rojas will oversee the day-to-day operations of the brand's multimedia outlets, which include digital and print publications, podcasts, original content and research as well as a 20-year history of premiere networking, recognition, awards and educational events.

Patricia White, DSN Editor says, "With Shelley taking the Brand Officer/Publisher role, I am more excited than ever about the important guidance and resources Direct Selling News provides the channel. Shelley's multimedia expertise allows us to bring more up-to-the-minute news and trends to direct selling executives across all platforms."

"I'm incredibly humbled and excited to assume the role of Chief Brand Officer and Publisher for Direct Selling News," says Rojas. "DSN has a rich history, a formidable team and a purpose-driven future. We are excited to honor the legacy and to expand the brand's reach and impact by providing more value than ever before serving the channel as its primary source for global news, emerging trends and inspiration."

