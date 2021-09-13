LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that Cara Dailey has joined the firm as executive vice president, Chief Data Officer, effective Sept. 13. She leads the firm’s Data and Analytics team in a newly-created role designed to accelerate LPL’s digital strategies and data management. She reports to Rich Steinmeier, LPL managing director and divisional president, Business Development.



“Cara brings a depth of experience leading enterprise-wide data management and governance programs and implementation strategies that drive business and digital transformation,” Steinmeier said. “Having worked both inside and outside of the financial services industry, she brings new perspectives along with valuable experience to help further shape the firm’s digital strategies, data governance and enterprise information management. With Cara’s addition, we gain a talented leader to accelerate our data journey and our capacity to leverage data and analytics as a strategic asset across the firm.”

Dailey joins LPL from Silicon Valley Bank, where she was CDO. Prior to that, she was senior director of enterprise data for Nike. She has also held senior-level positions with Bank of the West, General Electric and Oracle.

“LPL’s commitment to create a highly personalized experience that meets individuals’ needs is a game-changer in today’s financial services landscape,” Dailey said. “I look forward to enabling those personalized experiences with trusted data and partnering with my colleagues to deliver analytical capabilities to the organization and our clients.”

Dailey graduated from Marist College with a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration and computer science. She also serves as advisory board member to the Women’s Business Collaborative (WBC) that is focused on the advancement of female leaders achieving gender and diversity parity.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

