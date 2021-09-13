Global Paint Booth Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paint Booth Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032428/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $526.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
- The Paint Booth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$413.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Paint Booth by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Paint Booth by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Paint Booth by Application -
Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive and
Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paint
Booth by Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paint
Booth by Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Paint
Booth by Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Paint Booth by
Application - Automotive and Non-Automotive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Paint Booth by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Non-Automotive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
