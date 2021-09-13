SomaLogic Announces Analyst and Investor Meeting on September 28

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations from company leaders outlining SomaLogic’s technology, addressable market opportunity, financial outlook, and key metrics for success as it continues its scientific and commercial progress. Speaker remarks will be followed by a live Q&A session.



A live and archived webcast of the event will be on the Events and Presentations page of the company’s website.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes. SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The Company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

