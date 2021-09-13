Global Packaging Coating Additives Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Packaging Coating Additives Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Coating Additives estimated at US$729.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Coating Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032425/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Block, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$379.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slip segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
- The Packaging Coating Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
- Antistatic Segment to Record 4% CAGR
- In the global Antistatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$141.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • 3M
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Arkema Group
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant
  • Croda International PLC
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • KAO Corporation
  • Lonza Group
  • Solvay




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032425/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Block by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Anti-Block by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Block by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Slip by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Slip by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Slip by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Antistatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Antistatic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Antistatic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Fog by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Anti-Fog by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Fog by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Antimicrobial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Powder-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and
Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,
Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,
Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,
Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications
and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based
and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and
Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,
Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and
Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,
Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,
Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,
Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications
and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based
and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,
Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 92: France Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,
Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications
and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based
and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,
Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,
Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications
and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based
and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic,
Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging,
Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications
and Food Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coating Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based
and Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog
and Antimicrobial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Function - Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and
Antimicrobial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Block, Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog and Antimicrobial for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare
Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Application - Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging,
Consumer Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer
Packaging, Other Applications and Food Packaging for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and
Powder-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coating Additives
by Formulation - Water-based, Solvent-based and Powder-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coating
Additives by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032425/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data