The Global Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector Market is expected to grow by $ 199.44 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period

44 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital badges market in the education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badges vendors and increased emphasis on gamification. In addition, increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badges vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital badges market in the education sector analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The digital badges market in the education sector is segmented as below:

By Application

• Higher education

• K-12



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies government supportas one of the prime reasons driving the digital badges market in the education sector growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital badges market in the education sector vendors that include Accredible, Accreditrust Technologies LLC, Badgecraft UAB, Basno Inc., Credly Inc., Discendum Oy, Forall Systems Inc., Instructure Inc., Open Badge Factory Ltd., and Pearson Plc. Also, the digital badges market in the education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

