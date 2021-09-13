Prep To Your Door's Mission to Transform the Food Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2017, Faiez Rana and Heather Emerson started Prep To Your Door, the only organic, ready-to-eat meal delivery service that guarantees zero waste in a closed-loop delivery model. The brand focuses on serving locally sourced, ready-to-eat, organic, plant-based meals that are good for the body, the planet, and emphasizes sustainability at every step. Faiez Rana's aspiration is to serve his customers nutritious and delicious food while laying the groundwork for the future of a fresh food system.

While at Harvard University, Faiez Rana met Heather Emerson. After a fast-paced, New York City career, Emerson found a way to make easy, nutrient-rich meals that would be healthy and good for the environment. She ditched plastic containers and layered her meals in glass jars. Upon moving to Austin, Texas, they thought of offering these meals to friends. PTYD grew quickly, feeding everyone they could, and generated widespread support for their unique emphasis on quality food with zero waste delivery. Prep To Your Door uses real ingredients, and follows the highest sustainability standards, with a vision of being good for people and the planet, without cutting any corners. As the business grew, Rana realized that healthier options were only part of the solution. To create meaningful change, they would have to innovate across the supply chain.

Rana is passionate about fundamentally changing the prevailing food system by addressing a root cause as a solution to climate change, environmental degradation, and healthcare. "The way we grow, buy and process food is creating environmental and health consequences at unprecedented rates, including deforestation, soil degradation, ocean pollution, and unparalleled rates of preventable chronic illness. The connection between food, health, and the planet is clear. However, even with an eagerness to change, most people don't know where to start." Through cultivating a network of organic farmers, developing proprietary supply chain technology, and the talents of their culinary team, PTYD is able to deliver farm-fresh meals in a uniquely zero-waste experience that is good for customers and the environment.

In these challenging times, PTYD has doubled growth each year and grown from a team of two to a team of 40. Each financial quarter they have opened new markets and expanded their delivery zones. In 2021, they will deliver over 150,000 meals without any single-use plastic, reusing every jar in a closed loop model while proudly serving over 100,000 pounds of locally grown, organic produce to their customers.

Rana and the team are a group of bold, innovative, young leaders whose work in the food industry will benefit and help shift the paradigm. The challenges in the food industry are immense, yet the team keeps Margaret Mead's quote close to their hearts. "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."

