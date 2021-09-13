Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Digital Shopping Extends Holiday Retail Season

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online shopping should rescue retailers this upcoming holiday season.

“Consumers shopping online will expand the holiday shopping window, which will give retailers more time to meet retail sales goals,” said Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Barring unforeseen obstacles, online sales should also propel the holiday season to record numbers.”

Forbes expects holiday sales to total $1.093 trillion with e-commerce raking in a record 18.9 percent of all seasonal sales. In comparison, retail sales during last year’s holiday season totaled almost $800 billion.

Online sales are expected to increase 11.3 percent or $207 billion more in 2021.

“The holiday season will emphasize the importance of online sales,” Gould said. “I can’t imagine what would have happened to the retail economy if COVID-19 had struck a pre-internet society.”

Gould said the internet and e-commerce saved the U.S. economy.

“At NPI, we realized early the importance of online sales,” Gould said, adding that he helped place more than 100 brands on Amazon’s new health and wellness category in the early 2000s. “My experience with Amazon cemented my understanding that e-commerce would be the future of retail. COVID-19 accelerated the transition.”

To help health and wellness brands launch new products in the U.S., Gould developed a one-stop, turnkey operation called the “Evolution of Distribution” that emphasizes speed to market and affordability.

“Rather than hire a new staff and marketing team, NPI provides clients with the services they need to launch products. We import, distribute, and build brand awareness,” he added. “We provide expertise in sales, logistics, and marketing for our clients’ products.”

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

