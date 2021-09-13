The Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is expected to grow by $ 3.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886248/?utm_source=GNW

48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period. Our report on the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in the number of expiring patents of blockbuster mAbs. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cancer

• Non-cancer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing approval for biosimilar mAbs as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market covers the following areas:

• Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market sizing

• Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market forecast

• Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market vendors that include Amgen Inc., BIOCAD, Biocon Ltd., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Celltrion Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Coherus Biosciences Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Pfizer Inc. Also, the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

