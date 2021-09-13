The Global Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 157.96 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796223/?utm_source=GNW

96 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Our report on diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising vehicle population leading to high consumption of diesel bottled fuel additives and increasing demand for biodiesel. In addition, the rising vehicle population leading to high consumption of diesel bottled fuel additives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Type

• Cetane improvers

• Cold flow improvers

• corrosion inhibitors

• Anti-icing

• Others



This study identifies the increase in marine trading and logistics activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market covers the following areas:

• Diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market sizing

• Diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market forecast

• Diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market vendors that include Afton Group, BASF SE, Callington Haven Pty. Ltd., Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Evonik Industries AG, LIQUI MOLY GmbH, Lucas Oil Products Inc., The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



