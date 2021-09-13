MEDIA ALERT: VIRTUAL EVENT-- Racial Disparities in Economic Espionage Act Prosecutions: A Window into the New Red Scare

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Committee of 100, a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare, and the arts focused on public policy, civic engagement, and philanthropy.

WHAT: Join Committee of 100 for a special event during which leading experts from the legal, higher education, civil liberties, and public policy arenas will discuss findings from new research that sheds light on significant racial disparities in the implementation of the Economic Espionage Act (EEA) of 1996 as well as under the China initiative. Data from the research is drawn from nearly 300 defendants across nearly 200 separate cases. The event will be hosted and moderated by Committee of 100 and will consist of the first public unveiling of research led jointly by Committee of 100 and Andrew Chongseh Kim.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS & PANELISTS (in alphabetical order)

- Judy Chu (U.S. Congresswoman for the 27th District of California)

- Ashley Gorski (Senior Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union)

- Zhengyu Huang (President, Committee of 100)

- Andrew Chongseh Kim (Attorney, Greenberg Traurig and Visiting Scholar, South Texas College of Law)

- Carol Lam (Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California)

- Margaret K. Lewis (Professor of Law at Seton Hall University)

- Gary Locke (Chairman of Committee of 100, President of Bellevue College)

- William Tong (Attorney General for the State of Connecticut

- Frank H. Wu (President of Queens College, Committee of 100 Member)

COMMENTARIES (in alphabetical order) After the event, there will be posted commentaries from:

- Ashley Gorski (Senior Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union)

- Dr. Randy Katz (United Microelectronics Corporation Distinguished Professor in Electrical Engineering and

Computer Science, and Vice Chancellor for Research, UC Berkeley)

- Carol Lam (Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California)

- Margaret K. Lewis (Professor of Law at Seton Hall University)

- Patrick Toomey (Senior Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union)

- Dr. Jeremy Wu (Co-organizer of APA Justice and Committee of 100 Member)

WHEN: September 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Eastern Time

HOW: Full agenda and RSVP for the webinar here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3P97cbCZTYa1w60cT-lnJQ

NOTES:

Media interviews are available upon request in both English and Mandarin post-event. The white paper research will be made available after the conclusion of the event. The event will be recorded. Follow Committee of 100 on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook for updates.

ABOUT: Committee of 100 is a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare, and the arts focused on public policy engagement, civic engagement, and philanthropy. For over 30 years, Committee of 100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the dual missions of promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and constructive relations between the United States and Greater China. Visit https://www.committee100.org.

