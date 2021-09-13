Amplify DEI, an influential diversity, equity, and inclusion virtual conference will take place September 27-29

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 13 September 2021 – In 2020, the first Amplify DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) virtual conference was held and attracted over 900 attendees. This year’s event, which will take place September 27 to 29, will be even larger with over 80 guest speakers slated to talk about issues of DEI in the workplace including inclusive leadership, how to build a more inclusive environment, attracting and retaining diverse talent, and allyship and conscious bias. Attendance is free, but with a small investment, professionals can have access to training for 16 days or 12 months at an early bird price. Learn more at www.amplifydei.com.



“DEI is at the heart of modern business,” said Vivian Acquah, a Netherlands-based DEI consultant and the host of the Amplify DEI conference. “Last year, our first year, we had an amazing conference. This year’s line-up is even more impressive. This is the continuing education that HR professionals and leaders need.. We’ll look at every aspect of DEI as it affects business and the lives of the people who work with your organization. .”

Confirmed speakers include: Hilary Richters (Deloitte); Olivia Fromm (Indeed), Peter Zerp (Accenture); Leon Pieters (Deloitte); Ryker Knapp (Indeed), Bogdan Manta (The Essentials Experts); Ruben Brave (Entelligence); Kiana Minkie (Acrolinx); Sujan Patel (Mailshake); Stefan Tonnon (Insights); Omena Ukeleghe (Deloitte).

There will be presentations based on the inner layer of the diversity wheel: neuro, ethnic, gender, sexual identity, physical abilities, and age diversity.

"Decision-makers need to challenge themselves more often to work on equity and inclusion from their leadership position,” Acquah said. “In this way, a ripple effect will occur, a better world for everyone.”

The event was conceived when Acquah’s then six-year-old son saw the events surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. He feared for his mother’s safety in a world where people of color were paying the price of exclusion. Acquah, already a DEI consultant, redoubled her commitment to helping change the world for the better for her son’s generation and every generation after. The Amplify DEI conference is a platform to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, a space where many of us spend most of our waking hours.

Why did you say yes to Amplify DEI?

“I'm a ‘diverse’ leader as well,” said Hilary Richters, Director, and Lead Digital Ethics at Deloitte. “Standing next to all those great other ‘diverse’ leaders or actually standing next to all the flavors of the world on one stage, that is really powerful!”

The Amplify DEI Summit, first hosted in 2020, is a 100% online event that brings international experts into conversations with employers, managers, HR professionals, L&D professionals, and change-makers to educate and elevate best practices, conversations, and perspectives on DEI. The 2021 conference will be hosted September 27-29. More information is available at www.amplifydei.com.

