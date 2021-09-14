UK MOD Contracts Could be Contingent on Sustainability Practices, says Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee in Boyden/ADS Group Broadcast

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, and ADS Group , the membership organisation for UK businesses in aerospace, defence, security and space, release a trailblazing report from their broadcast on ‘Sustainability – the New Defence Culture’.



Published ahead of the UN COP26 Conference to be held in the UK in November, the report shares mission-critical thinking from those at the forefront of how the UK can achieve net zero by 2050, including broadcast panellists Dr. Andy Clifton , Global Sustainability Manager, Engineering and Design, and Rolls-Royce Co-Chair of MOD-Industry Sustainable Procurement Working Group; and Dr. Sam Healy , BEM1, Group Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Director, QinetiQ and Chair of ADS Sustainability Working Group.

In discussions on how the MOD and Industry can collaborate to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Lt. Gen. Nugee insists, “I think we can be more sophisticated in what we expect from industry and give clear guidance. For instance, we may try to introduce a requirement that unless a company has its own route to net zero, we won’t accept a bid from them”.

In reviewing the ecosystem, Dr. Andy Clifton outlines the role of primes such as Rolls-Royce . “It’s fundamentally about collaboration. As primes, we have a particular role to play in guiding the discussion on requirements for sustainability through the whole SME value chain and, with the MOD as an end user, provide more understanding, so we all know where we can contribute to reach net zero.”

The Boyden/ADS Group report is based on a broadcast hosted by Francesca d’Arcangeli , Managing Partner UK and Global Practice Leader, Industrial Practice and Sameer Savani, at the time Head of Engineering & Innovation, ADS Group.

The next Boyden/ADS Group broadcast will take place later in 2021 with Lt. Gen. Richard Wardlaw , OBE, MOD Chief of Defence Logistics & Support, Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee and senior representatives of Industry. To request access, please contact abi.vickers@boyden.com .

Boyden/ADS Group full report from the broadcast ‘Sustainability – the New Defence Culture’ and executive summary .

MOD Strategic Approach by Lt. Gen. Richard Nugee.

1 British Empire Medal







