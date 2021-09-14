TGS Commences New 2D Seismic Campaign Offshore Mauritania

OSLO, Norway (14 September 2021) - TGS is commencing a new seismic survey in the MSGBC Basin, offshore Mauritania, adding to the successes of the North-West Africa Atlantic Margin (NWAAM) 2D campaign. The survey, NWAAM 2021, will comprise 7,500 kilometers of seismic data, with a modern broadband acquisition set-up. The project is being undertaken using the vessel BGP Pioneer – and has the full support of the Mauritanian Ministry of Hydrocarbons.

The survey is designed to illuminate the regional plays in the ultra-deep and deepwater areas with a new azimuth and to provide prospectivity insights of an oil-prone area in relation to recent key wells and the shallow water geology. This additional insight will enable explorers to build upon the success the basin has experienced with the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim complex and surrounding discoveries. The project has a 60-day acquisition timeline, with fast-track data available three months after acquisition. The full dataset will be available by Q2 2022.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "Our latest seismic survey offshore Mauritania will provide explorers with the subsurface intelligence needed to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the deep and ultra-deepwater. We see this project as the natural continuation of our successful NWAAM campaign, one of our flagship projects in Africa. The MSGBC Basin remains an important region for our clients, and TGS is well positioned with its unique combination of multibeam, seafloor sampling, seismic, interpretation, and imaging products to deliver the best subsurface knowledge in the industry."

This project is supported by industry funding.

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

