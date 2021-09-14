Teledyne e2v introduces the industry’s smallest 2MP & 1.5MP CMOS sensors, featuring a low-noise global shutter pixel

English German Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Japanese Korean

GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a part of Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY], has introduced its Topaz series of industrial CMOS sensors with new 2MP and 1.5MP resolution devices. These new 1920 x 1080 and 1920 x 800-pixel format sensors use state-of-the-art low noise, global-shutter pixel technology to offer powerful solutions and enable compact mobile designs for many applications.



Housed in a tiny 4.45 mm wide Chip Scale Package (CSP), the Topaz sensors have an optical array centre which precisely matches the mechanical centre of the package, allowing for a slim camera design. This makes them particularly suitable for miniature OEM barcode engine designs, mobile terminals and sleds, IoT, contactless authentication systems, wearable devices, drones and robotics. Their 1/3” optical format is made possible due to the small 2.5µm global shutter pixel that employs in-pixel CDS (correlated double sampling) and advanced dual light-guides to achieve good SNR at low-light, with low crosstalk for crisp images.

Gareth Powell, Marketing Manager for CMOS Sensors at Teledyne e2v, said, “Modern logistics, retail, and manufacturing applications all require enhanced productivity and throughput, with longer working ranges. The new Topaz sensors were developed with this in mind, offering an excellent cost/performance ratio for high volume adoption. They also have a tiny footprint making them ideal to drive the world’s smallest barcode OEM engines and thinnest mobile platforms.”

Key Features

Advanced 2.5µm x 2.5µm global shutter pixel

Low readout noise of typically 3.3 electrons

Excellent low light SNR performance with short exposure times

Ultra-low dark signal for exceptionally good high temp performance

Frame rate of >100 frames per second in 8 bit output mode

2 lane MIPI outputs (1.2Gpix/sec each) for seamless connection with CPU, ISP and other application processors

Fast Wake Up mode - decode within 10 milliseconds after power up and other useful application features

