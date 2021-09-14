DeepRoute.ai Announces $300 Million Total Funding; Looks Ahead to Scaling Urban Logistics and Fleet Operation

Series B funding paves way for wide adoption of DeepRoute.ai’s top-notch self-driving technology.



FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepRoute.ai , an international self-driving technology company committed to advancing urban logistics and popularizing robotaxis, announced it has closed a Series B funding round with the investment totaling to more than $300 million USD. The funding will further research and development, help scale automaker collaboration and fleet operation, and support the expansion of the team. DeepRoute.ai’s long-term strategy includes developing medium duty trucks for urban logistics, improving transit for shipments and freight delivery.

“Our investment in DeepRoute.ai reflects our confidence in the company’s technology and the management team,” said Jason Tan, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Jeneration Capital. “The self-driving technology market is highly competitive and features many exciting innovations. We believe DeepRoute.ai’s engineering team and proven record of success to date will enable it to continue to be a leading innovator, empowering more businesses and services in a variety of industries.”

In addition to expanding the types of vehicles deployed, DeepRoute.ai aims to grow its robotaxi fleet to more than 150 by the end of 2021, with their owned vehicles making up approximately 100 of the total, as interest in autonomous transportation and demand for affordable ride-hailing services increases. Currently operating in Wuhan and Shenzhen with over 1.2 million miles driven safely on public roads, DeepRoute.ai also received a Passenger Carry Permit from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in June.

“DeepRoute.ai is the first autonomous driving company we have invested in. Since Pre-A funding, they have surpassed our expectations in both technology innovation and business cooperation. We look forward to DeepRoute.ai excelling as an industry leader and providing benefits to people’s daily lives worldwide.” said Grace Liu, Fosun Global Partner and Co-President of Fosun RZ Capital also added.

DeepRoute.ai’s mobility services, encompassing medium duty trucks and robotaxis, or DeepRoute-LINK and DeepRoute-INJOY respectively, will provide sustainable and profitable revenue streams for the future of the company. In the meantime, DeepRoute.ai will continue to establish and maintain partnerships with major automakers to offer safe and new riding experiences for the public.

“We appreciate our forward-looking investors for their support. Our DeepRoute.ai team is excited to bring more robotaxis to the streets and expand to urban logistics,” said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. “We are excited for the future of autonomous vehicles and the positive societal impact we will have.”

The oversubscribed round was led by Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and other venture capital companies including Jeneration Capital. Previous investors Fosun RZ Capital, Yunqi Partners, and Glory Ventures also participated in the round. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

DeepRoute.ai is an international self-driving technology company committed to advancing urban logistics and popularizing robotaxis and is also the only autonomous driving company in China with Alibaba Group as strategic investor. Its team includes leading experts from Ford, Google, Intel, Microsoft, and other innovators.

DeepRoute.ai is the first company to be granted a permit to operate robotaxis in the Central Business District of downtown Shenzhen, currently servicing over 100 pick-up and drop-off points. Following a COVID-19 outbreak in China's most populous province, Guangdong, DeepRoute.ai transported approximately 14,000 COVID-19 test samples per day to local hospitals in Shenzhen for testing through its advanced self-driving technology. DeepRoute.ai’s technology was recognized with a CES Innovation Award in 2020 and has earned a Passenger Carry Permit from the CPUC.

DeepRoute.ai’s China headquarters are located in Shenzhen, with U.S. headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai , follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram, and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube .

