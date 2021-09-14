



BGV Expands Team with the Appointment of a Partner and Venture Partner

Naarden, The Netherlands, 14 September 2021 – BioGeneration Ventures (“BGV”), a leading early-stage VC in European biopharma, today announces the appointment of Keno Gutierrez as Partner, and Wouter Verhoeven as Venture Partner. Collectively these two appointments bring over three decades of experience to BGV. Keno has over 20 years of investment expertise in private and public equities, corporate finance, management consulting, and medical research, and Wouter, more than 15 years of experience in the biotechnology field, together with corporate business development expertise.

Edward van Wezel, Managing Partner at BGV, commented, “Keno and Wouter add new experience to our growing team at a time when the opportunity for early-stage life science investments in Europe remains very high. My team and I look forward to working with Keno and Wouter to support our innovative portfolio companies develop healthcare solutions that provide substantial impact.”

Keno Gutierrez, newly appointed Partner at BGV, added, “I am delighted to be joining BGV and I really look forward to being part of the team and supporting the growth of portfolio companies developing novel therapies for patients.”

Prior to his appointment at BGV, Keno was Vice President at M Ventures, the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, where he was involved in company creation, series-A rounds and follow-on investments in companies across Europe and the US. While at M Ventures he served as a Board Member at several biotech companies. Keno is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine. Additionally, he holds a PhD in Genetics and Medical Research from University College London, an MBA from INSEAD, and a BSc in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico.

Wouter Verhoeven, newly appointed Venture Partner at BGV added, “I very much look forward to joining BGV and to help support the development of the companies that BGV is creating to become the next generation of innovative life sciences companies in Europe.”

Before joining BGV, Wouter was Chief Business Officer at NBE-Therapeutics where he was responsible for business partnerships and instrumental in the $ 1.2 billion acquisition of NBE-Therapeutics by Boehringer Ingelheim in December 2020. Prior to his position at NBE-Therapeutics, Wouter was Head of Global Business and Corporate Development, and a member of the Executive Committee at mAbxience. Wouter holds an MSc in Technical Management from the Delft University of Technology.

Keno and Wouter will start in their in their new roles from September 2021 based at the BGV offices in Naarden, The Netherlands.

About BGV

BioGeneration Ventures (BGV) is a venture capital company, with a focus on early-stage European biotech companies. With a strong track record of significant financial returns through its investments in healthcare innovations and providing the expertise to build world-class companies, BGV manages over EUR 250 million of funds and invests in areas where true scientific innovations, unmet medical needs, and the potential to demonstrate a significant proof of concept all converge. BGV strives to work with founding teams to progress science and build successful companies and uses its experience to guide progress into clinical trials, leading to successful drug development and value realization for its investors. BGV applies its expertise in a rigorous process to select the most compelling opportunities with the best prospects for exit. The Company is based in Naarden, The Netherlands. For more information, please visit: http://www.biogenerationventures.com.