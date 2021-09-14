Transaction with Nordecon AS shares

English Estonian

Toomas Luman holds directly and indirectly via the companies controlled by him 70% of the shares in Nordic Contractors AS. On September 14, 2021 Nordic Contractors AS that holds 54.31% of the shares of Nordecon AS will transfer 650,000 shares of Nordecon AS held by them to Toomas Luman through Nasdaq Tallinn stock-exchange at the market price. As a result of the transaction, Toomas Luman acquires 2.01% of the shares of Nordecon AS.

As a result of the transfer there is no change in the substantial holding.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 680 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.