Insights on the Automated Insulin Delivery System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Biocon, Dexcom and Digital Medics Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Insulin Delivery System Market Research Report by Disease Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market size was estimated at USD 626.16 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 684.15 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.59% to reach USD 1,085.19 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Automated Insulin Delivery System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Disease Type, the Automated Insulin Delivery System Market was studied across Type I Diabetes and Type II Diabetes.

Based on Distribution, the Automated Insulin Delivery System Market was studied across Diabetes Clinics, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies.

Based on Region, the Automated Insulin Delivery System Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automated Insulin Delivery System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market, including Abbott Laboratories, BD, Animas LLC, Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Biocon, Companion Medical, Dexcom, Inc., Diabeloop SA, Digital Medics,, DreaMed Diabetes Ltd, DRF International,, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automated Insulin Delivery System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of diabetes

5.1.1.2. Increasing awareness campaigns

5.1.1.3. High investment in R&D for new technology and automation in medical devices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Difficulties with the calibration of a glucose sensor, sensor durability, skin-related issues

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing R&D activities for the production of innovative insulin delivery systems

5.1.3.2. Mild regulatory approval and technical clarity for the use of devices among people

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited awareness and reach in developing economies

5.1.4.2. Challenges such as pump imprecision and sensor inaccuracy or unreliability

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Automated Insulin Delivery System Market, by Disease Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Type I Diabetes

6.3. Type II Diabetes



7. Automated Insulin Delivery System Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Diabetes Clinics

7.3. Hospital Pharmacies

7.4. Retail Pharmacies



8. Americas Automated Insulin Delivery System Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Automated Insulin Delivery System Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automated Insulin Delivery System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abbott Laboratories

12.2. BD, Animas LLC

12.3. Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

12.4. Biocon

12.5. Companion Medical

12.6. Dexcom, Inc.

12.7. Diabeloop SA

12.8. Digital Medics,

12.9. DreaMed Diabetes Ltd

12.10. DRF International,

12.11. Eli Lilly and Company

12.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.13. Insulet Corporation

12.14. Medtronic PLC

12.15. Novo Nordisk A/S

12.16. Sanofi S.A.

12.17. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

12.18. Ypsomed Holding AG



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52ebj1