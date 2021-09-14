GMO Payment Gateway Promoting Impact Financing for Financial Inclusion FinTech Companies

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (TSE First Section: 3769, President & Chief Executive Officer: Issei Ainoura, hereinafter "GMO-PG"), of the GMO Internet Group, which develops comprehensive payment-related services and financial services, has funded impact debt to SATYA MicroCapital Limited（Managing Director, CEO ＆ CIO: Mr. Vivek Tiwari, hereinafter "SATYA"), a microfinance institution in India, the India group company of Gojo & Company, Inc. (Founder and CEO: Taejun Shin, hereinafter "Gojo"), through GMO-Z.Com Payment Gateway India Credit Fund managed by GMO-PG's India subsidiary, GMO-Z.COM PAYMENT GATEWAY INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.



GMO-PG will continue to promote investment for financial inclusion FinTech companies to contribute to the progress and development of society.

【Background and Summary】

GMO-PG is committed to SDGs by offering payment related services that support online, cashless, paperless, DX, etc., processing EC payment using de facto renewable energy (Scheduled to start in 2021), driving social innovation in payment and financial technology, and investing in financial inclusion fintech companies based on the management principle to seeking both material and spiritual wealth by contributing to the progress and development of society.

While SATYA, an India MFI group company of Gojo, provides microfinance services to retail borrowers in rural segment with a mission to bring financial inclusion to all. It provides microfinance services to women for entrepreneurial activities, who do not have access to financial services, to help them become economically independent. Using the power of technology such as smartphone apps, the company is connecting with them for improved and faster processing and providing the financial inclusion and other services for social and economic upliftment to lift millions of people out of poverty.

GMO-PG supports the activities of Gojo and SATYA, and with the desire to help solve the world's poverty problem, GMO-PG made the decision to fund SATYA through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs. 300 million through GMO-Z.Com Payment Gateway India Credit Fund, a fund managed by GMO-PG's India subsidiary, GMO-Z.COM PAYMENT GATEWAY INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED which was established in 2019.

In addition, GMO Global Fintech Fund, a VC fund of GMO Internet Group, has invested in Gojo as well in 2020.

【About SATYA MicroCapital Ltd.】（URL: https://satyamicrocapital.com/ ）

New Delhi based SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. is one of the most sought-after microfinance institutions in the industry, having achieved the fastest business growth in India's history while maintaining stable credit quality. With 99% of its clients are women, SATYA has provided microloans to over 515,000 micro women entrepreneurs across 21 states in India since its establishment in October 2016. It is also instrumentally driving women empowerment and micro entrepreneurship across 22,500 villages of the country. With an employee base of over 2,700 people working across 257 branches, it aims to socio-economically uplift 5 million households by the year 2025. (As of end September 14, 2021)

【GMO Payment Gateway】

GMO-PG provides comprehensive payment-related and financial services to over 100,000 merchants including online operators, NHK, National Tax Agency and, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government GMO-PG's annual transaction value exceeds approximately 67.2 billion USD (7.4 trillion JPY, GMO-PG consolidated companies total, as of end-June, 2021) mainly from providing payment processing services, in addition to value-added services to contribute to the merchant's growth and payment methods and funding that utilize financial technology.

As the leading companies in the payment industry, GMO-PG provides payment infrastructure such as payment and financial solutions and platforms to financial institutions and business operators that are adopting cashless payment and digital transformation (DX). GMO-PG is also pursuing global expansion through strategic lending and investment to overseas leading FinTech startups and payment-related services in overseas.

GMO-PG aims to build out the payment infrastructure that is secure and convenient by driving further innovation.