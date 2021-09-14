Global Logistics Robots Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Type and Region

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Robots Market Research Report by Product, by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Logistics Robots Market size was estimated at USD 1,849.60 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,354.86 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 27.65% to reach USD 8,004.27 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Logistics Robots to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Logistics Robots Market was studied across Articulated Robotic Arms, Automated Guided Carts (AGCs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Goods-to-Person technology (G2P).

Based on Application, the Logistics Robots Market was studied across Indoor and Outdoor.

Based on Type, the Logistics Robots Market was studied across Co-Packing and Customization, Home Delivery Robots, Mobile Piece Picking Robots, Stationary Piece Picking Robots, and Trailer and Container Unloading Robots.

Based on Region, the Logistics Robots Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Logistics Robots Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Logistics Robots Market, including Amazon Robotics LLC, BA Robotic Systems Group, Bastian Solutions, Inc., CIM Group, Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Knapp NV, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, OMRON Corporation, Vanderlande Industries Inc., and Vecna Technologies, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Logistics Robots Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Logistics Robots Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Logistics Robots Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Logistics Robots Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Logistics Robots Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Logistics Robots Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Logistics Robots Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for automated solutions for logistics operations to save cost and time

5.1.1.2. Growing incidence of accidents in warehouses or storage units

5.1.1.3. Rising focus on safety at the workplace

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Need of high set up cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of industry 4.0 in the logistics and warehousing industry

5.1.3.2. Surge in the demand for faster and error-free order fulfillment

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Strict safety norms and regulations from the government

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Logistics Robots Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Articulated Robotic Arms

6.3. Automated Guided Carts (AGCs)

6.4. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

6.5. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

6.6. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

6.7. Goods-to-Person technology (G2P)



7. Logistics Robots Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Indoor

7.3. Outdoor



8. Logistics Robots Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Co-Packing and Customization

8.3. Home Delivery Robots

8.4. Mobile Piece Picking Robots

8.5. Stationary Piece Picking Robots

8.6. Trailer and Container Unloading Robots



9. Americas Logistics Robots Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Logistics Robots Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Amazon Robotics LLC

13.2. BA Robotic Systems Group

13.3. Bastian Solutions, Inc.

13.4. CIM Group, Inc.

13.5. Clearpath Robotics Inc.

13.6. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

13.7. Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

13.8. Hitachi, Ltd.

13.9. KION GROUP AG

13.10. Knapp NV

13.11. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

13.12. Midea Group Co., Ltd.

13.13. Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

13.14. OMRON Corporation

13.15. Vanderlande Industries Inc.

13.16. Vecna Technologies, Inc.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ufh7m