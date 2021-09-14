South America Hydraulic Acid (HA) Based Dermal Filler Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Merz Pharma, HUGEL, TEOXANE, Allergan, Galderma, LG Chem, Sinclair Pharma, Medytox

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South America Hydraulic Acid (HA) Based Dermal Filler Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the growing geriatric population in the countries in South America, along with the rising need amongst these population for various skin tightening therapies, are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Dermal filler therapies are largely preferred by people of the age group 40 and above, as during this age, the body produces less amount of collagen and elastin, the chemicals which help to keep the skin firm.

Additionally, factors such as the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive skin tightening procedures, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. The market, which registered a market revenue of close to USD 321000 Thousand in 2017, is further anticipated to reach about USD 1020000 Thousand by the end of 2028.

The South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is segmented by numerous segments and include segmentation by product type, composition, application, distribution channel, end user, and by country. The application segment is further bifurcated into scar treatment, wrinkles treatment, lip augmentation, cheek augmentation, chin augmentation, restoration of volume, and rhinoplasty.

Out of these segments, the lip augmentation segment is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period and gain a market revenue of around USD 213000 Thousand by the end of 2028.

Rising preference among individuals for lip augmentation procedures is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the South America hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market that are mentioned in our report are Merz Pharma, HUGEL, Inc., TEOXANE SA, Allergan, Galderma, LG Chem, Sinclair Pharma, Medytox, and others.

