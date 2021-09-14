Worldwide Sulfuric Acid Industry to 2026 - Increase in the Recovery of By-product Sulfuric Acid at Smelters Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfuric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global sulfuric acid market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global sulfuric acid market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on sulfuric acid market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on sulfuric acid market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global sulfuric acid market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global sulfuric acid market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increase In Bio-based Fuel Production

Increase In The Demand For Nutrition-rich Food Crop

2) Restraints

Growing Use Of Alkaline-based Process Technology

3) Opportunities

Increase In The Recovery Of By-product Sulfuric Acid At Smelters

Segment Covered

The global sulfuric acid market is segmented on the basis of sulfur-based production, and application.



The Global Sulfuric Acid Market by Sulfur-based Production

Sulfur-based

Pyrite Roasting

Smelter By-product

The Global Sulfuric Acid Market by Application

Phosphate Fertilizer Production

Chemical Production

Metal Processing

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Global Sulfuric Acid Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Sulfuric Acid Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sulfur-based Production

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Sulfuric Acid Market



4. Sulfuric Acid Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Sulfuric Acid Market by Sulfur-based Production

5.1. Sulfur-based

5.2. Pyrite Roasting

5.3. Smelter By-product



6. Global Sulfuric Acid Market by Application

6.1. Phosphate Fertilizer Production

6.2. Chemical Production

6.3. Metal Processing

6.4. Others



7. Global Sulfuric Acid Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Sulfuric Acid Market by Sulfur-based Production

7.1.2. North America Sulfuric Acid Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Sulfuric Acid Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Sulfuric Acid Market by Sulfur-based Production

7.2.2. Europe Sulfuric Acid Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Sulfuric Acid Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Sulfuric Acid Market by Sulfur-based Production

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Sulfuric Acid Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Sulfuric Acid Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Sulfuric Acid Market by Sulfur-based Production

7.4.2. RoW Sulfuric Acid Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Sulfuric Acid Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Sulfuric Acid Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. BASF SE

8.2.2. Akzo Nobel N.V.

8.2.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

8.2.4. Evonik Industries AG

8.2.5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

8.2.6. Vale S.A.

8.2.7. Honeywell International Inc.

8.2.8. Solvay S.A.

8.2.9. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

