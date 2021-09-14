Caisse Française de Financement Local: 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

English French





Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 14, 2021

2021 Half-Year Financial Report

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 14, 2021 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancement l ocal.fr/inv e stisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers semestriels). The English version of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report can be obtained from its website: https://caissefran c aisedef i nancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Half-year reports).

