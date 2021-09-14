SFIL - 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

French English





Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 14, 2021

2021 Half-Year Financial Report

SFIL announces that the French version of its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 14, 2021 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://sfil.fr/infos-f i n a nc i eres / pub l ications/ (heading: Rapports financiers). The English version of the 2021 Half-Year Financial Report will be available by the end of September 2021 on the internet site: http://sfil. f r/ e n/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).

Attachment